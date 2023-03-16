Spartanburg officials to conduct traffic safety checks

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said it will conduct a series of traffic safety checkpoints the week of St. Patrick’s Day.

The department said drivers will be asked to provide their driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.

“As we approach the festive weekend, we continue to encourage our citizens to be more attentive while driving,” police said. “Law enforcement officials want to increase the community’s awareness of issues related to careless operation & aggressive driving, and the potential deadly results.”

According to police, all public safety checkpoints are conducted as part of the Highway Safety Grant with a goal of reducing the number of vehicle collisions and aggressive driving incidents.

