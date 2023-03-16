Upstate group calls for investigation into string of inmate deaths

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Advocates are calling for an investigation into a string of inmate deaths at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Since August of 2022, six inmates have died while in custody.

One of those inmates was 29-year-old Lavell Lane who was arrested for walking in the street last October. After five hours in the detention center, he as dead.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Lane died from a reaction to an anti-psychotic medication.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said the investigation into Lane’s death is still ongoing but Lane’s mother says she’s been kept in the dark.

A group called the Racial Justice Network is sending letters requesting investigations to the Department of Justice, State Attorney General and SLED.

FOX Carolina reached out to the attorney general’s office who said they had not received the letter yet but told us typically their office would have to hand over the investigation SLED.

