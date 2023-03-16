Weapons found in 2 student vehicles at Chapman High School

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Spartanburg One school district said students are facing disciplinary action and criminal charges on Thursday.

The district said weapons were discovered in two student vehicles in the parking lot during a routine safety check at Chapman High School. The students will be held accountable.

Out of an abundance of caution, extra law enforcement is at the school.

In an unrelated incident, the district said a student made inappropriate comments on social media and they notified law enforcement as part of their standard safety protocol. There was no immediate threat to the school, the district said.

The student who made the comments will face disciplinary action.

