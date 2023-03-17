Burmese python is one of the toughest invasive species in the world

The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to...
The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to find and trap.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Burmese python problem in Florida is still one of the most challenging invasive management issues in the world, according to a new report from the US Geological Survey.

The giant constrictor established a breeding population in Everglades National Park in 2000. Since then, their population has grown rapidly, as have their appetites for a wide range of animals.

The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to find and trap.

They live in the vast Everglades landscape and can camouflage themselves into the subtropical environment.

Even after all this time and research, it’s unclear how many actually live in the wild or how long they’ve been there.

USGS said eradication is currently impossible.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Michael Lyon charged with driving under the influence in crash killing 68-year-old Robert...
Son-in-law of All-American, Hall of Famer killed in crash near Clemson’s campus
Canton paper mill
NC governor demands repayment following company’s decision to close Canton mill
Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against...
Cinderella story: Furman fans celebrate stunning 68-67 upset against Virginia

Latest News

Furman marching band performs in Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade
Furman marching band performs in Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade
The Furman Marching Band traveled across to pond to represent the Paladin community at the 2023...
Furman marching band performs in Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade
Michael Lyon charged with driving under the influence in crash killing 68-year-old Robert...
Son-in-law of All-American, Hall of Famer killed in crash near Clemson’s campus
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the...
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks