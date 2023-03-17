Deputies searching for missing teenagers last seen in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Charles Callaham and Damaria Parks, two teenagers who ran away from Helping Hands of Clemson Thursday.

Deputies said the teenagers were last seen just after 2:00 p.m. along Old Greenville Highway in Central, SC.

Anyone with information regarding Callaham or Parks is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.