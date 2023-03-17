Downtown Alive returns to Greenville with new lineup of live music

The weekly live music event returned to downtown Greenville Thursday
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Alive returned to Noma Square in Greenville Thursday night.

Downtown Alive is an event hosted by the City of Greenville that happens every Thursday from March 16 to August 31 and features live music from artists throughout the area. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 8:30 p.m

According to officials, more than 45,000 people attend the weekly event annually. They added that it is the largest fundraiser for the Metropolitan Arts Council.

To learn more about the event and the artists that will be playing this year, you can visit https://www.greenvillesc.gov/1321/PNG-Downtown-Alive.

