Downtown Alive returns to Greenville with new lineup of live music

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Alive returned to Noma Square in Greenville Thursday night.

Downtown Alive is an event hosted by the City of Greenville that happens every Thursday from March 16 to August 31 and features live music from artists throughout the area. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 8:30 p.m

According to officials, more than 45,000 people attend the weekly event annually. They added that it is the largest fundraiser for the Metropolitan Arts Council.

To learn more about the event and the artists that will be playing this year, you can visit https://www.greenvillesc.gov/1321/PNG-Downtown-Alive.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.