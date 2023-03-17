Furman marching band performs in Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade

The Furman Marching Band traveled across the pond to represent the Paladin community at the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
Furman Band's trip to Ireland was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Furman Band’s trip to Ireland was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

While the marching band traveled to the Emerald Isle, the Furman Men’s Basketball team made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980.

The university said the basketball band usually would travel to the tournament, however, since they are traveling, North Greenville University’s band was able to step in.

