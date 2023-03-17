Judge grants bond for man facing child sex abuse charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bond has been set at $250,000 for a man accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter after his attorney argued there’s not enough evidence to keep him behind bars.

Harry O’Neal is facing 11 charges related to the abuse including: criminal sexual conduct with minor, lewd act, criminal sexual conduct first degree, engaging child for sexual performance, direct sexual performance by child, trafficking in person under 18, incest, buggery, minor sexual exploitation of a first degree, criminal sexual conduct with minor.

O’Neal, along with his wife Andrea, were both arrested in March 2022.

Greenville County deputies began investigating the couple after their now-adult adopted daughter, Claire Mann, came forward with her story in January 2022 reporting that the couple abused her for seven years as she was growing up.

Judge Edward Miller was the third judge to hear O’Neal’s request for bond. He granted it after defense attorney Frank Eppes told the court the first judge denied bond based on the belief video evidence of the crimes was going to be uncovered. Eppes said no videos have been found and the solicitor confirmed it.

“I think our constitution says he’s entitled to a bond so I’m going to set him a bond,” Miller said.

In addition to the $250,000 bond, O’Neal would be placed on house arrest and would not be allowed to have contact with minors.

Before the judge came to his decision, Mann read a victim impact statement asking for O’Neal to be kept behind bars.

“Having felt the evil he is capable of, experiencing the pain he has inflicted and walking in that fear for so long -- I would respectfully ask you to deny his bond,” Mann said.

As of publishing, O’Neal has not posted bail.

You can read Mann’s entire statement below:

Thank you for the opportunity to address the court. My name is Claire Mann. My life in relation to the man in front of you has been one of both pain and transition. It’s been, in stages, daughter, victim, and ultimately, now, survivor. By God’s grace I’m still learning what it means to live in that last one. I have testified in two out of the three previous bond hearings. But the sad reality is that it doesn’t get any easier for me to stand here and face him. And yet, each time, the court has agreed that this man is a danger, not just to me, but to the greater community, because anyone who could do to me what this man has done is certainly dangerous. He and his wife, Andrea O’Neal, who has also been charged, terrorized both me and another victim for 19 years of our lives, when we were vulnerable children. Through years of therapy, prayer, and love from those around me…my husband and family…I am finally starting to believe that this was not my fault, that I am more than just a victim, and that little girls and women are worth being loved and protected. My biggest concern is that if he were to be released, he would go home to live with the co-defendant in this case, his wife, the other person responsible for years of torture inflicted upon me.” While this has been and continues to be a very difficult road, there has been some measure of relief in knowing that he is securely locked away. Having felt the evil that he is capable of, experiencing the pain that he inflicted, and walking in the fear of that for so long, I would respectfully ask the court to deny his request for a bond. Thank you.

