Man pleads guilty to trying to hire someone to kill wife

Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and...
Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and reported that the man had complained about the restraining order and asked for assistance in killing his wife, prosecutors said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who tried to hire a contract killer to kill his wife after she sought a restraining order against him instead asked an undercover federal agent to do the job, authorities said.

Massimo Marenghi, 56, faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing after pleading guilty on Thursday in federal court to murder for hire, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said.

Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and reported that Marenghi had complained about the restraining order and asked for assistance in killing his wife, prosecutors said.

Federal investigators directed that person to introduce Marenghi to an undercover agent posing as a contract killer.

Marenghi met with the agent in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, discussed a price of $10,000, and provided the agent with a photo of his wife’s home and explained how to evade surveillance.

At a second meeting, he provided the agent with a $1,500 deposit, a photograph of his wife, a description of her car, details about her work schedule, and indicating when he would have custody of their children, which he said would be the “best time for the construction work to start.”

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Clemson student charged in deadly crash
Student charged after pedestrian killed in crash near Clemson’s campus
Palmetto's Finest logo
2 Upstate schools named Palmetto’s Finest
Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against...
Cinderella story: Furman fans celebrate stunning 68-67 upset against Virginia

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
Irish dancers celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Irish dancers celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Governor speaks out about plant in NC closing
Governor speaks out about plant in NC closing
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria Del Carmen...
Woman from US kidnapped in Mexico
DHEC on new water protocols
DHEC on new water protocols