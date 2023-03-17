Move over Ozempic, Greenville researchers testing out similar drug, that could be more effective

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There has been a lot of buzz around a diabetic drug known as Ozempic that can also help people lose weight. Now researchers in Greenville are testing out another similar drug. But it could be more effective.

Rosie O’Donnell says the diabetic drug Mounjaro helped her lose 10 pounds recently. Right now the FDA has only approved the drug for diabetes, not weight loss. It’s why researchers in Greenville are continuing clinical trials on the ingredients of the drug.

Tribe Clinical Research in Greenville is currently conducting dozens of studies. Right now they are looking for more patients to analyze the effectiveness of a diabetes drug.

“This is a once weekly medication to help lower their blood sugars,” Tribe Clinical Research Nurse Practitioner Cathleen Jeffers said. “It has also been shown to help reduce weight.”

Researchers can’t call it by the brand name so it’s known as a GLP - GIP combination drug. GLP is a hormone in our gut that helps control blood sugar levels and can decrease appetite. The is the main activator in Ozempic. This new drug works in combination with another gut hormone called GIP. this hormone also helps control blood sugar levels. Researchers are examining the effect GIP has on eating, metabolism and appetite. Previous studies have shown that the combination of hormones could be more effective for weight loss.

“That is still being tested, the additional effects of the GIP hormone,” Jeffers said.

Jeffers says similar to other diabetic weight loss drugs, this one is also taken as an injection. She said the needle is similar to the size of an insulin shot.

Right now only diabetic patients can enroll in the clinical trial. In order to qualify you must have been diagnosed with diabetes in the last four years. You currently need to be on the diabetic drug metformin. And you have to be at least 18 years of age. Those in the trial will also be compensated for their time.

Common side effects with this drug include gastrointestinal pain or discomfort. Anyone with a history of thyroid cancer should not take the medication. To learn more about the trial click here.

