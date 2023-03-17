New campaign from SC activist group supports LGBTQ+ community

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Alliance For Full Acceptance recently announced their new campaign, which includes a billboard along I-385 in Laurens County.

The campaign’s website states that “everyone has the right to live a life free from persecution regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The new billboard is located along I-385 near Highway 101.

The campaign comes days after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined attorneys general from 20 other states to file a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to remove an injunction blocking West Virginia’s enforcement of its Save Women’s Sports Act. Under the act, all biological males, including those who identify as transgender, would be ineligible for participation on female sports teams.

