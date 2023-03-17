Not done yet: Furman hopes for another upset against San Diego State

ORLANDO, F.L. (FOX Carolina) - After a bracket-busting upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the Furman Paladins are hoping to continue their Cinderella streak in Orlando.

No. 13 seed Furman clinched a stunning 68 to 67 win with a 3-pointer in the final seconds against No. 4 Virginia on Thursday - and the team says they’re not done yet.

On Saturday they’ll return to the court at Amway Center in hopes of securing a spot in the Sweet 16 with another upset against No. 5 San Diego State.

Jalen Slawson said they’ve celebrated their first-round win a little bit, but right now they’re focused on preparation.

“We have the rest of our lives to relish in the past 24 hours but you know, we only got one shot at the Sweet 16,” the Furman senior said. “So we’re going to get ourselves ready and come out and throw our best punch tomorrow.”

JP Pegues, the sophomore who made the game-winning shot, isn’t letting the excitement distract him. He said he’s focused on how to take on a very physical team like the Aztecs.

“The last thing you want to do is go out and Sunday comes and we have regrets that we didn’t play our best, our fullest potential because we were still daydreaming about what happened on Thursday,” Pegues said.

Tipoff is at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. FOX Carolina will have a live blog of updates during the game below:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.