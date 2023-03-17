Rain today ahead of a First Alert Freeze this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Showers replace the cold for St. Patrick’s Day, but temps will be dropping again this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Rainy St. Patrick’s Day, storms possible

First Alert Weather Days Sunday & Monday for freezing morning temperatures

Sunny skies dominate afternoons starting Saturday

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

Scattered showers will roll in this morning ahead of a potent cold front, setting the stage for a soggy St. Patrick’s Day. Even if it isn’t raining where you are when you head out, make sure to grab an umbrella because rain will become increasingly widespread through mid-morning. Be prepared for travel conditions to go downhill, but we can at least enjoy the fact that it is not nearly as cold to start the day. Temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s are making for a welcome change from the 20s and 30s of the past few mornings.

St. Patrick's Day planner (WHNS)

Rain will pick up in coverage and intensity this afternoon through the first half of the evening as the cold front begins to sweep through our area. Periods of steadier rain are likely between 3:00 - 9:00 PM, possibly accompanied by a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, but make sure to stay aware and prepared as you head out to your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Highs will climb to the upper 50s and low 60s, with breezy southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

Rain wraps up by midnight, with mostly cloudy skies lingering into most of the overnight period. Some clearing will develop closer to daybreak as temperatures begin to take a colder turn. Lows will head for the 30s to around 40 degrees for most of us, but folks in the northeast corner of Georgia could drift closer to freezing conditions depending on how quickly skies clear. For that reason, a Freeze Watch has been posted for tonight into Saturday morning for Rabun County in northeastern Georgia. Protect your plants tonight if you live in that area, and really everyone should do the same, because we’re all headed back into the freeze this weekend.

Freeze Watch in effect for Rabun County, GA tonight into Saturday morning. (WHNS)

As was the case with our cold snap earlier this week, we can look forward to plenty of sunshine over the next few days. Cooler daytimes will see highs in the 50s upstate and 40s across the mountains, while lows on Saturday and Sunday nights fall into the 20s and 30s. This has prompted us to call for First Alert Weather Days upstate for Sunday and Monday mornings, as the cold continued to pose a threat to the early growing season.

Forecast Lows Saturday & Sunday Night (WHNS)

That cold start on Monday morning will set us up for an unseasonably cool first day of Spring, but temperatures will be going on the upswing over the course of next week. Highs starting the week in the 40s and 50s will inch closer to 70 degrees by Thursday. We’ll also be looking at plenty of sun throughout the week, so it looks like things may be starting to turn the corner as we move into the end of March.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.