SCORE UPDATES & LIVE BLOG: South Carolina women’s basketball takes on Norfolk State

South Carolina faces Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina faces Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.(South Carolina Women's basketball)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina women’s basketball team is back in the NCAA championship and face Norfolk State in round 1 Friday.

The Gamecocks will take on the Spartans at home in Columbia at 2:20 p.m. Dawn Staley’s team has won the national championship in 2017 and 2022.

Below is a live blog with updates during the game. Let us know if you’re watching in the comments!

