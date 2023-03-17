Student files lawsuit over pledge of allegiance assault, Lexington One moves to dismiss

Attorneys representing Lexington District One have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit made by...
Attorneys representing Lexington District One have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit made by a family following an incident at River Bluff High School in November 2022.(Alexa Jurado/The State via AP)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Attorneys representing Lexington District One have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit made by a family following an incident at River Bluff High School in November 2022.

Court documents say a 15-year-old student decided to not recite the Pledge of Allegiance while it was playing over the intercom. Then, River Bluff teacher, Nicole Livingston, yelled and demanded the student stopped walking to honor the pledge.

The lawsuit continues by saying Livingstone pushed the student against a nearby wall, making her unable to move so she would honor the pledge.

After the altercation, the student was taken to the principal’s office following the alleged assault, according to court documents.

The lawsuit adds the student’s first and 14th amendment rights were violated.

In response to the family’s lawsuit, the district sent a press release including the school’s policy regarding the Pledge of Allegiance.

“To ensure that Lexington One schools are in compliance with state law, Lexington One Board Policy IMD requires that schools designate a time for the Pledge of Allegiance each school day while honoring a person’s right to not participate. The policy further states that the district will not ‘penalize him/her for failing to participate.’”

Additionally, the press release also included the steps that were taken after the incident. These were:

  • An assistant principal began an investigation by reviewing video footage from one camera in the hallway where the incident occurred.
  • The assistant principal met with the parents of the student and informed them that school administrators were investigating the incident as a personnel matter.
  • The district’s Human Resources office was notified and began an investigation.
  • The School Resource Officer was notified and a report was filed that afternoon. This is standard procedure when an incident involves allegations of misconduct that could lead to criminal charges.
  • Following district procedure, the employee, an instructional assistant, was placed on administrative leave and remained on administrative leave until the district concluded the investigation.
  • During the course of the investigation, additional video footage from another camera position in the hallway was obtained and reviewed.
  • The parents and their attorney came to the school to review all video footage.
  • Law enforcement reviewed all video footage and informed the district that no criminal charges would be filed related to this incident.

District officials added they typically do not issue statements about ongoing legal matters but district leaders felt compelled to issue this statement to address the response to media coverage and to clarify the details related to the situation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott,...
Years after Pendleton quadruple homicide, sheriff names persons of interest
Palmetto's Finest logo
2 Upstate schools named Palmetto’s Finest
Smoke on the Water Not Closing
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s mother asks for donations for independent autopsy

Latest News

Activist group using billboards to send a message
Activist group using billboards to send a message
Students face charges after incidents at Chapman High
Students face charges after incidents at Chapman High
Byrnes High School to host safety training exercise
Byrnes High School to host safety training exercise
Charles Callaham and Damaria Parks
Deputies searching for missing teenagers last seen in Pickens County
Greenville Planning Commission approves plans for upscale townhomes in the Gateway District
Greenville Planning Commission approves plans for upscale townhomes in the Gateway District