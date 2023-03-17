Upstate woman celebrates 105th birthday

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Greenville County celebrated a special milestone on Friday.

Willie Coleman turned 105! Her care facility in Easley, Fleetwood Post-Acute, held a celebration for her birthday.

Employees at Fleetwood Post-Acute said Coleman spent most of her life in the Greenville area and was a pillar in the community.

Her secret to a long life? She doesn’t have one but “loves the Lord,” they said.

Happy 105th birthday to Ms. Coleman!

