First Alert Freeze this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Freezing temperatures are back for the next few mornings, but the 70s are right around the corner.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Days Sunday, Monday & Tuesday for freezing morning temperatures

Sunny skies dominate through Tuesday

Warming up next week

Freezing temperatures are back starting tonight prompting First Alert Weather Days for the Upstate Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning. Temperatures drop below freezing the next three mornings meaning you need to protect those sensitive plants again and make sure your livestock and outdoor animals are warm and cozy. Plus, you need the gloves, hats and warm coats if you’re out and about in the morning.

Protect your sensitive plants and keep your animals warm (Fox Carolina)

Sunday afternoon follows in the footsteps of the cold morning temperatures. Despite sunny skies, highs are only in the low 50s in the Upstate and struggle to get to the upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains. So grab the coats and the sunglasses as you enjoy the end of the weekend.

Chilly start to spring (Fox Carolina)

Monday may be the first day of Spring, but it’s unseasonably cool with highs still in the 50s. But temperatures are on the upswing over the course of week. We climb into the 70s by Thursday. We also get plenty of sun throughout the week, so it looks like things may be starting to turn the corner as we move into the end of March.

From winter to spring in the 7-day forecast (Fox Carolina)

