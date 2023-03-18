First Alert Freeze this weekend

Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent has the latest outlook for rain and freezing temps this weekend.
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Freezing temperatures are back for the next few mornings, but the 70s are right around the corner.

First Alert Headlines

  • First Alert Weather Days Sunday, Monday & Tuesday for freezing morning temperatures
  • Sunny skies dominate through Tuesday
  • Warming up next week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

Freezing temperatures are back starting tonight prompting First Alert Weather Days for the Upstate Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning. Temperatures drop below freezing the next three mornings meaning you need to protect those sensitive plants again and make sure your livestock and outdoor animals are warm and cozy. Plus, you need the gloves, hats and warm coats if you’re out and about in the morning.

Protect your sensitive plants and keep your animals warm
Protect your sensitive plants and keep your animals warm(Fox Carolina)
Protect your sensitive plants and keep your animals warm
Protect your sensitive plants and keep your animals warm(Fox Carolina)

Sunday afternoon follows in the footsteps of the cold morning temperatures. Despite sunny skies, highs are only in the low 50s in the Upstate and struggle to get to the upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains. So grab the coats and the sunglasses as you enjoy the end of the weekend.

Chilly start to spring
Chilly start to spring(Fox Carolina)

Monday may be the first day of Spring, but it’s unseasonably cool with highs still in the 50s. But temperatures are on the upswing over the course of week. We climb into the 70s by Thursday. We also get plenty of sun throughout the week, so it looks like things may be starting to turn the corner as we move into the end of March.

From winter to spring in the 7-day forecast
From winter to spring in the 7-day forecast(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Clinical trial for weight loss drug
Move over Ozempic, Greenville researchers testing out similar drug, that could be more effective
Robert "Bob" Barrett
Clemson student charged in crash killing son-in-law of former All-American, Hall of Famer
Fire burning near intersection of Old Grove Road and White Horse Road.
Firefighters respond to structure burning in Greenville

Latest News

Take precautions with sensitive outdoor plants and make sure pets can get warm
First Alert Freeze this weekend
Steadier rain will continue tonight, more freezing temps ahead this weekend
Steadier rain will continue tonight, more freezing temps ahead this weekend
Rain likely Friday, ahead of a First Alert Freeze this weekend
Rain likely Friday, ahead of a First Alert Freeze this weekend
Rainy St. Patrick's Day, another freeze in store this weekend
Rainy St. Patrick's Day, another freeze in store this weekend