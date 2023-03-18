Furman fans cheer on men’s basketball during NCAA Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman fans gather to cheer on the Paladins are they play against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament.

Some fans traveled to Orlando to cheer on the Paladins in person while others hosted watch parties in the Upstate.

“I could not be more excited this is a team of destiny,” said on Furman fan. “They from the lowest of lows last year, they came back this year have an incredible programming, play as a team, play together, we cannot be more excited for what’s to come.”

The Woodlands, a retirement community, is holding a watch party for the game after the win on Thursday against Virginia. Furman fans also gathered at Paladin stadium and Yee Haw to cheer on the team.

