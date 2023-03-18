Gun control advocacy organizations zero in on SC legislation, education

Members of Everytown Survivor Network, Moms Demand Action and gun violence survivors united for an evening to honor those impacted and to educate the public on more common-sense legislation.
Members of Everytown Survivor Network, Moms Demand Action and gun violence survivors united for...
Members of Everytown Survivor Network, Moms Demand Action and gun violence survivors united for an evening to honor those impacted and to educate the public on more common-sense legislation.(FOX Carolina)
By Arthur Mondale
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gun violence and the remedies to solve it. Data from Gun Violence Archive finds there’s been a 25% increase in gun related deaths since 2019 nationwide. And on Friday, members of Everytown Survivor Network, Moms Demand Action and gun violence survivors united for an evening to honor those impacted and to educate the public on more common-sense legislation.

Verdell Evans was just seven when he learned a bullet can have irreparable damage.

“I lost my mother in defense of her family against an abusive husband by using his gun against him,” Evans said.

He says his mother used it in self-defense. His stepfather was killed, and his mom was sentenced to life in prison.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” he said.

A life altering course heard again, and again.

In 2019, Toni Miller-Fuller was shot nine times during a robbery while running errands.

“They interrupted my whole life,” Miller-Fuller said.  “I’m not working anymore right now, and I have PTSD, so I’m always watching my surroundings and looking back all the time. I shouldn’t have to live like this.”

A similar plea from Cindy Bogan whose son was the victim of a life-changing road rage shooting.

“I want changes,” Bogan said. “My son is a quadriplegic. He’s paralyzed from the armpits down, he only has use of one arm, and he has a very severe nerve injury. Whereas most people who are paralyzed don’t have pain, my son is in pain 24/7.”

Profound stories of survival and recovery that led them to first join advocacy group’s calling for stricter gun laws and this Fallen Angels Ceremony.

“They’re not just statistics – they’re human beings,” said Darlene Ham, South Carolina state survivor membership lead.

Ham is the organizer of the ceremony. She says if you thought these organizations were visible before, they’ll be more visible now.

Groups like Moms Demand Action are also not just holding monthly meetings, there’s advocates for the court system, and peer to peer support.

“It’s a family that no one really asked to belong to,” Ham said.

In 2023, advocacy groups are also more focused on gun law education, like South Carolina’s Constitutional Carry Bill which passed the House last month and has been referred to the Senate judiciary committee. The bill would allow lawful firearm owners to carry handguns openly or concealed without a state permit.

“You need a license to run a store – you need a license for just about everything in your day-to-day activity,” Ham said.

“A gun is not the problem, it’s the people — the wrong people with the guns,” Miller-Fuller said.

A growing network, that’s healing through education, and diversified power.

“This is something that needs a great deal of attention, from men and women,” Evans said.

In addition to allowing permitless carry, South Carolina’s Constitutional Carry Bill would bar people convicted of most felonies from firearm possession and align state penalties with federal law.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Robert "Bob" Barrett
Clemson student charged in crash killing son-in-law of former All-American, Hall of Famer
Canton paper mill
NC governor demands repayment following company’s decision to close Canton mill
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Donations pour in for Stephen Smith independent autopsy

Latest News

Fire burning near intersection of Old Grove Road and White Horse Road.
LIVE: Firefighters respond to fire in Greenville
Furman prepares for next round of NCAA tournament
Not done yet: Furman hopes for another upset against San Diego State
Furman prepares for next round of NCAA tournament
Furman gears up to take on San Diego St.
Ms. Willie Coleman celebrates her 105th birthday.
Upstate woman celebrates 105th birthday