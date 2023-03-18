Man arrested on multiple drug charges

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple drug charges after executing a search warrant.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 31-year-old James Franklin Gibson after they seized about 120 grams of methamphetamine, 26.4 grams of cocaine, about five and a half pounds of marijuana, two doses of LSD, and 249 bags of THC edibles.

They also seized cash and mushroom grow kits that were in an active phase.

The Sheriff’s Office said based on the evidence gathered, Gibson was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of LSD.

Gibson also had three outstanding arrest warrants that were obtained based on a controlled purchase by undercover operatives. Based on those purchases Gibson was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of a controlled substance (oxycodone hydrochloride).

Gibson was booked at the Oconee County Detention Center on Thursday.

