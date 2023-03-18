Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, no word on damage

A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or...
A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city.

