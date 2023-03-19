Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria to close down after 27 years

Barley's Taproom & Pizzeria
Barley's Taproom & Pizzeria(Barley's Taproom & Pizzeria)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria says it will close their doors one final time in April.

The restaurant posted to Facebook Sunday saying “The last 3 years have been so trying and difficult for the hospitality industry and while making it through the pandemic just to deal with a decimated workforce and an uphill battle to rebuild, I have come to the decision to close the doors one final time on April 1st.”

The post says the restaurant has been in business for 27 years.

The restaurant went on to say “We will be doing our best to stay open for the next two weeks to let everyone buy a T-shirt, have a lunch special and enjoy one last cold pint. The pool hall will stay open till mid April...”

Barley’s says to stay up to date with their Facebook and Instagram posts for one last blowout party in April.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinical trial for weight loss drug
Move over Ozempic, Greenville researchers testing out similar drug, that could be more effective
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Robert "Bob" Barrett
Clemson student charged in crash killing son-in-law of former All-American, Hall of Famer
Pedestrian struck by train
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck by train

Latest News

gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
Gamecock Coach Dawn Staley thanks FAMs: “I hope you got your tickets for Greenville, we’ll see you there!”
Missing "lovey" found on United Airlines flight.
Missing “lovey” found on plane hopes to reunite with family
Household items belonging to the Murdaugh family are being auctioned off at an auction house...
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
An auction house in Georgia confirmed it is auctioning off household items that belonged to the...
Murdaugh family items