Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria to close down after 27 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria says it will close their doors one final time in April.

The restaurant posted to Facebook Sunday saying “The last 3 years have been so trying and difficult for the hospitality industry and while making it through the pandemic just to deal with a decimated workforce and an uphill battle to rebuild, I have come to the decision to close the doors one final time on April 1st.”

The post says the restaurant has been in business for 27 years.

The restaurant went on to say “We will be doing our best to stay open for the next two weeks to let everyone buy a T-shirt, have a lunch special and enjoy one last cold pint. The pool hall will stay open till mid April...”

Barley’s says to stay up to date with their Facebook and Instagram posts for one last blowout party in April.

