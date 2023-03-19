Crews respond to house fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Parker Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened Sunday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at around 7:58 a.m. in reference to a house fire on Fifth Avenue and Poe Mill.

They said two adults were in the home, but made it out safely.

