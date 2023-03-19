Estimated 90 acres wildfire 85% contained, officials say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management said an estimated 90 acres wildfire is 85% contained on Saturday.

Officials said the fire was first reported on Thursday evening along Locust Cove Road off Highway 80 north of Marion.

No injuries or structure damage have been reported at this time.

