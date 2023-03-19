Estimated 90 acres wildfire 85% contained, officials say

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management said an estimated 90 acres wildfire is 85% contained on Saturday.

Officials said the fire was first reported on Thursday evening along Locust Cove Road off Highway 80 north of Marion.

No injuries or structure damage have been reported at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinical trial for weight loss drug
Move over Ozempic, Greenville researchers testing out similar drug, that could be more effective
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Robert "Bob" Barrett
Clemson student charged in crash killing son-in-law of former All-American, Hall of Famer
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

Latest News

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Crews respond to house fire in Greenville
Pedestrian struck by train
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck by train
Action against gun violence
Calls for action against gun violence
Greenville CO. death investigation
Death investigation underway in Greenville Co., deputies say