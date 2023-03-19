First Alert Freeze next several mornings

By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Freezing temperatures are back for the next few mornings, but the 70s are right around the corner.

First Alert Headlines

  • First Alert Weather Days Monday & Tuesday for freezing morning temperatures
  • Sunny skies dominate through Tuesday
  • Warming up next week

Freezing morning temperatures are around for two more mornings continuing First Alert Weather Days for the Upstate Monday and Tuesday morning. Temperatures drop below freezing, anywhere from the 20s in the mountains to the upper 20s to low 30s in the Upstate, meaning you need to protect those sensitive plants again and make sure your livestock and outdoor animals are warm and cozy. Plus, you need the gloves, hats and warm coats if you’re out and about in the morning.

Upstate areas have freezing temperatures threatening sensitive plants
Upstate areas have freezing temperatures threatening sensitive plants(Fox Carolina)

Monday may be the first day of Spring, but it’s unseasonably cool with highs still in the 50s. But temperatures are on the upswing over the course of week. We climb into the 70s by Thursday. We also get plenty of sun throughout the week, so it looks like things may be starting to turn the corner as we move into the end of March.

Cool start to the week
Cool start to the week(Fox Carolina)
From winter to spring in the 7-day forecast
From winter to spring in the 7-day forecast(Fox Carolina)

