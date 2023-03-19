Gamecock Coach Dawn Staley thanks FAMs: “I hope you got your tickets for Greenville, we’ll see you there!”
After todays second round win Gamecocks Head Coach @dawnstaley took the mic to thank the FAMS for their support & that she hopes to see them in Greenville! pic.twitter.com/izMNoqeph2— Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) March 19, 2023
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gamecock Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley thanked FAMs after a second round win over South Florida.
The final score was 76-45.
The Gamecocks now join the Sweet 16 which will be played in Greenville Saturday.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.