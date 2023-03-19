Gamecock Coach Dawn Staley thanks FAMs: “I hope you got your tickets for Greenville, we’ll see you there!”

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gamecock Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley thanked FAMs after a second round win over South Florida.

The final score was 76-45.

The Gamecocks now join the Sweet 16 which will be played in Greenville Saturday.

