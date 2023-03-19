Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction

Moselle Auction
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT
PEMBROKE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - An auction house in Georgia confirmed to FOX Carolina that a Facebook post featured household items belonging to a prominent family in Colleton County: the Murdaugh family.

The family’s name has made national headlines after disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie and son, Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

Liberty Auction in Pembroke posted about the items on Friday, but said more could be added later this week.

The auction will be held Thursday, March 23 at 4 p.m. at the Liberty Auction warehouse. They do not offer online or absentee bidding.

