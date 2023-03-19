Missing “lovey” found on plane hopes to reunite with family
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several United Airlines employees are making an effort to reunite a missing stuffed animal with it’s owner.
Employees say the stuffed pig - which was found beneath a seat - was probably flown into GSP on an evening flight about a week ago.
Employees say they believe the flight most likely arrived from Chicago or Houston.
United employee Carol Rabel says she knows how frantic parents can be when a child’s beloved toy goes missing.
If you know anything or believe the stuffed animal belongs to you, please contact FOX Carolina news.
