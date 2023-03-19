South Carolina women’s basketball to play against South Florida in NCAA tournament

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston directs teammates in the first half of a first-round...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston directs teammates in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Norfolk State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina women’s basketball team is playing in the second round of the NCAA tournament against South Florida.

The Gamecocks defeated Norfolk State on Friday in a 72 - 40 win over the Spartans.

FOX Carolina will have a live blog available during the game with updates starting at 1 p.m. Join in the conversation.

