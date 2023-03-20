Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy

Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.
Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert, known in Georgia as “Levi’s Call,” was issued Monday by police for a 2-year-old missing and believed abducted from Rome, Georgia.

Remington Poe is listed as 2-feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes

He is believed to be in the company of 34-year-old Jackie Tucker, who is a 5-foot-7 man weighing 165 pounds.

Jackie Tucker, 34, is being sought by authorities in connection with the disappearance of a...
Jackie Tucker, 34, is being sought by authorities in connection with the disappearance of a Georgia boy.(Source: NCMEC)

The vehicle of interest is a white 2015 Kia Optima with Georgia license plate CSR7036.

Anyone with information on the child’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

