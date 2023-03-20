Buster Murdaugh releases statement on Stephen Smith’s death

Buster Murdaugh statement
Buster Murdaugh statement(Dick Harpootlian via Twitter)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buster Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian released a statement on Murdaugh’s behalf regarding his involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death.

The statement was released on Harpootlian’s twitter Monday morning:

This statement was made less than an hour before Smith’s mother and attorneys were expected to hold a press conference regarding his death investigation.

MORE NEWS: Law firm to hold press conference on Stephen Smith’s death investigation

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinical trial for weight loss drug
Move over Ozempic, Greenville researchers testing out similar drug, that could be more effective
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Robert "Bob" Barrett
Clemson student charged in crash killing son-in-law of former All-American, Hall of Famer

Latest News

The headstone has a photo of Stephen Smith with the ocean in the background. His family says he...
WATCH LIVE: Law firm holds press conference on Stephen Smith’s death investigation
Law firm to hold press conference on Stephen Smith’s death investigation
First Alert Freeze continues into Tuesday morning, then a warmup
First Alert Freeze continues into Tuesday morning, then a warmup
USC WBB looking for second-straight national title
USC WBB looking for second-straight national title