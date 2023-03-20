Buster Murdaugh releases statement on Stephen Smith’s death
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buster Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian released a statement on Murdaugh’s behalf regarding his involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death.
The statement was released on Harpootlian’s twitter Monday morning:
March 20, 2023
This statement was made less than an hour before Smith’s mother and attorneys were expected to hold a press conference regarding his death investigation.
