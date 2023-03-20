Dispatch: Crews responding to apartment fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said crews are responding to an apartment fire in Anderson.

According to officials. crews were called to the Hartwell Point Apartments on Country Club Lane just before noon.

No injuries were reported.

The Anderson Fire Department and Centerville Station 9 are on scene.

Stay tuned for further details.

