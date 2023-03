SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Simpsonville has announced the lineup for 2023 music series and Food Truck Rodeo starting in Many.

The city will showcase local artists and food trucks every Thursday and Friday at Heritage Park Amphitheatre.

The series will run from May 4 until June 29.

Admission is free.

