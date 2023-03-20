Greenville Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo’s family is growing!

Autumn, the zoo’s 17-year-old Masai giraffe, gave birth to her calf on Sunday, March 19.

The new baby is Autumn’s sixth calf.

Greenville Zoo's giraffe cam
Greenville Zoo's giraffe cam(Greenville Zoo)

Autumn and her partner Miles, are a part of the Species Survival Program to help ensure the long-term viability of threatened and endangered species, according to Greenville Zoo.

Click here to watch Autumn and her baby live on the zoo’s giraffe cam.

MORE NEWS: Gamecock Coach Dawn Staley thanks FAMs: “I hope you got your tickets for Greenville, we’ll see you there!”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Clinical trial for weight loss drug
Move over Ozempic, Greenville researchers testing out similar drug, that could be more effective
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Freezing morning temperatures means you need to protect your plants and animals
First Alert Freeze continues into Tuesday morning, then a warmup
Barley's to close
Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria to close down after 27 years

Latest News

Isaiah House 117 kick-off event
Isaiah House 117 kick-off event
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Dispatch: Crews responding to apartment fire in Anderson
Midday Eats: Condado Tacos
Midday Eats: Condado Tacos
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Food truck rodeo coming to Simpsonville
Food Truck Rodeo coming to Simpsonville