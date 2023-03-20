Greenwood Police announce passing of retired K9 officer

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department announced the passing of one of its retired K9 officers on Monday.

K9 Officer Cindy started her career partnered with Lieutenant Jason Budreau in February 2010 after receiving extensive training in narcotics detection and person/article location.

The purebred German Shepherd loved going to schools and meeting kids.

The department said K9 officer Cindy retired on October 21, 2019 due to health reasons. She passed away last Friday, March 17.

