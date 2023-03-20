WATCH LIVE: Law firm holds press conference on Stephen Smith’s death investigation

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The mother of a young man found dead on a rural road in the Low Country will hold a press conference on her son’s death investigation.

Sandy Smith will be joined by Eric Bland and Ronnie Ritcher of Bland Ritcher Law Firm in a virtual conference at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

This comes after 19-year-old Stephen Smith was found dead in Hampton County in 2015 by a driver passing by.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reopened Smith’s investigation in 2021 citing new evidence was uncovered while investigating the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

