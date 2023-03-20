Man killed in crash after running off road in Asheville, police say

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead overnight.

According to the department, 38-year-old Scott Luis Blanc Jr. was heading south on Ferncliff Park Drive around 12:18 a.m. when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Police said speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated by the police department. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.

