Police searching for woman last seen a month ago in Asheville

Amber Nicole Montana, 38
Amber Nicole Montana, 38(Asheville Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for a missing woman last seen in February.

According to officers, 38-year-old Amber Nicole Montana was last seen on Feb. 18 in the South Tunnel Road area wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Montana is five feet eight inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, police said.

Officers also said she has a scar on her right elbow and left ankle with a tattoo of a butterfly on her right rib and others that read “CARSON” and “TAYLER.”

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 828-252-1110.

