School bus involved in crash in Anderson County

School bus (generic)
School bus (generic)(Unsplash)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Anderson District 3 said a school bus was involved in a collision on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 81 and True Temper Road.

Several students were on board and are okay, but the district said EMS is evaluating them.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

