Traffic stop leads to two arrests on drug-related charges

Billy Joe Wilkins, 46 and Donna Militello, 36
Billy Joe Wilkins, 46 and Donna Militello, 36(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the North Main Street area in Henrietta and noticed a vehicle with an expired Florida registration plate.

They initiated a stop on Murray Steet and discovered one of the occupants was wanted on an outstanding parole violation. They later found methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and various forms of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

As a result, deputies arrested 46-year-old Billy Joe Wilkins on PWSIMD SCH 1, PWIMSD methamphetamine, possess methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia charges. He was also given a $40,000 secured bond.

hey also arrested 36-year-old Donna Militello on PWIMSD SCH I, PWIMSD methamphetamine, PWIMSD SCH II CS, possess methamphetamine, felony possession sch II, simple possess sch VI CS, two counts of possess drug paraphernalia and resisting public officer.

She was given a $55,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Clinical trial for weight loss drug
Move over Ozempic, Greenville researchers testing out similar drug, that could be more effective
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Freezing morning temperatures means you need to protect your plants and animals
First Alert Freeze continues into Tuesday morning, then a warmup
Barley's to close
Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria to close down after 27 years

Latest News

Crews Respond to Apartment Fire in Anderson
Crews Respond to Apartment Fire in Anderson
Bus Crash in Anderson County
Bus Crash in Anderson County
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
School bus (generic)
School bus involved in crash in Anderson County