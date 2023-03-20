Traffic stop leads to two arrests on drug-related charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the North Main Street area in Henrietta and noticed a vehicle with an expired Florida registration plate.

They initiated a stop on Murray Steet and discovered one of the occupants was wanted on an outstanding parole violation. They later found methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and various forms of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

As a result, deputies arrested 46-year-old Billy Joe Wilkins on PWSIMD SCH 1, PWIMSD methamphetamine, possess methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia charges. He was also given a $40,000 secured bond.

hey also arrested 36-year-old Donna Militello on PWIMSD SCH I, PWIMSD methamphetamine, PWIMSD SCH II CS, possess methamphetamine, felony possession sch II, simple possess sch VI CS, two counts of possess drug paraphernalia and resisting public officer.

She was given a $55,000 secured bond.

