In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A post on the Twitter account of Jim Griffin, one of the defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, confirmed his voice can be heard in a phone call with his client released by a true crime podcast.

Hidden True Crime said the recording of the call from the Colleton County jail was obtained through a public records request. Alex Murdaugh can be heard talking to someone about the trial during the call.

“I don’t think you could have done a better job with him,” Murdaugh said. “But I do think that’s something to think about because that’s one thing that seems to me to be a big deal and that, I don’t know that the jury understands that right now.”

On Monday, a reply from Griffin’s Twitter account said: “It’s me and I’m mad as hell. Stay tuned.”

Most conversations between lawyers and their clients are protected by attorney-client privilege.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Griffin to verify the tweet and ask if he plans to take legal action. Stay with us for details on this developing story.

