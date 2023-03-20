Whole Foods Market coming to downtown Greenville

Rendering of Whole Foods Market coming to redevelopment of Greenville County Square.
Rendering of Whole Foods Market coming to redevelopment of Greenville County Square.(RocaPoint Partners)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The company behind the redevelopment of Greenville County Square announced a major retailer is coming to the space.

Whole Foods Market will anchor the $1 billion redevelopment project from RocaPoint Partners. The developers said the grocery store will be in a standalone building on the 37-acre property.

“This redevelopment is positioned to be the ideal walkable environment for residents and visitors with a strategic blend of office, hotels, residential, restaurant, entertainment and retail – together with public and community-centric spaces – all encompassed in an urban environment,” RocaPoint Partners principal Patrick Leonard said. “Whole Foods Market will add to the development’s lively charm and represents the quality of the tenants we’re targeting to drive economic growth while simultaneously answering public interest at Greenville County Square.”

The redevelopment is expected to include new retail, hotel and residential spaces along with a new $65 million administrative building for County Square.

