2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash

FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTON, Mich. (AP) — Two Amish children were killed and another was seriously injured when their buggy collided with a motor vehicle Monday in northern Michigan, authorities said.

All three children were ejected from the buggy. An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene north of Cadillac, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, deputies said.

The buggy collided around 8:15 a.m. at a rural intersection with a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Manton man, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The Amish buggy approached the intersection and proceeded to cross through the intersection pulling into the path of the eastbound vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle and his three passengers were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Barley's to close
Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria to close down after 27 years
Scene on Highway 5 in Blacksburg.
Two shot in Cherokee County

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial at the Colleton...
Podcast hosts release statement after publishing private Murdaugh jail call
Paul Abercrombie, 21, is accused of killing his friend while the two were making music early...
Man accused of killing friend tells cops he was high on mushrooms, report says
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
Scene in Mauldin
SWAT responding to scene at Mauldin apartment complex
The traditional balloon drop, from the end of the Democratic National Convention in a 2016 file...
Atlanta can fast-track contracts if Democrats hold 2024 convention here