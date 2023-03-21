Atlanta can fast-track contracts if Democrats hold 2024 convention in the city

Mayor Andre Dickens has been given the green light to negotiate deals should Democrats choose Atlanta for its 2024 convention.
The traditional balloon drop, from the end of the Democratic National Convention in a 2016 file...
The traditional balloon drop, from the end of the Democratic National Convention in a 2016 file photo. While voter registration is rising in Arizona, the number of people opting to affiliate with one of the major political parties is dropping, with analysts saying party politics has turned off potential members.(Cronkite News)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and city financial officials have been given the green light to negotiate contracts with the Democratic National Committee should the party choose Atlanta to host its 2024 convention.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a resolution sponsored by council member Marci Collier Overstreet that would fast-track the city’s ability to collect excess hotel and motel tax revenues and conduct any other negotiations and arrangements should the city be chosen.

Read the Choose Atlanta 2024 Agreement here.

Atlanta, Chicago and New York City are all in the running as the DNC’s 2024 convention site.

Last summer, Dickens and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams hosted top DNC officials after Dickens announced the city would submit a formal bid to host the nominating convention.

Earlier this month, several Atlanta civil rights leaders penned a letter to President Joe Biden, advocating Atlanta as the convention site.

“As you make final preparations for your reelection campaign, we write to urge you to make one decision that will be immeasurably beneficial to the nearly 42 million Black Americans who you represent as president of the United States of America: Bring your nominating convention to the city of Atlanta, Georgia in 2024,” the March 3, 2023, letter said.

“By choosing Atlanta you can ensure that the millions spent on your nominating contest flow to Black businesses and you can send a message that when given the opportunity you and your party will literally put your money where your mouth is.”

The letter was followed by a March 4, 2023, op-ed in The Atlanta Journal Constitution, in which the outlet’s new published urged Biden to choose Atlanta. In late January, more than 60 Democratic mayors, state lawmakers, governors, congressmen and senators also sent a letter to Biden, urging him to select Atlanta.

“Democratic turnout in the state of Georgia is the single greatest reason that you and Vice President Harris are in the White House today instead of Donald Trump,” the officials wrote in the Jan. letter, which was also sent to DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

The last - and only - time Atlanta has hosted a political convention was 1988, when Democrats nominated former Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis to face Vice President George H.W. Bush. Dukakis had just won a hotly contested nomination battle over Jesse Jackson, while Bush was seeking to take advantage of then-President Ronald Reagan’s vast national popularity.

FULL POLITICAL COVERAGE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Bush trounced Dukakis that November, carrying 40 states and winning 426 electoral votes. That was also the last election a presidential candidate won more than 400 electoral votes.

The 1988 Democratic convention was held at the Omni, now the site of State Farm Arena. Gov. Joe Frank Harris led Georgia’s delegation, which included former President Jimmy Carter and then-U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn.

On July 20, then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton formally nominated Dukakis. Clinton would win his party’s White House nomination four years later and eventually unseat President Bush, becoming the first Democrat to occupy the White House since Carter.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Barley's to close
Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria to close down after 27 years
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Buster Murdaugh statement
‘This has gone on far too long’: Buster Murdaugh releases statement on Stephen Smith’s death

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem says that the United States should not be involved in the Ukraine-Russia...
Noem, SD Congressional Delegation at odds over Ukraine war
On Wednesday at a bill signing in Mitchell, the Governor took members of legislative leadership...
Noem spars with legislative leadership, threatens vetoes
These recommendations come after a Senate subcommittee held four hearings to investigate...
Finance subcommittee finishes investigation of SC’s comptroller general
Sumter Co. schools facing widespread delays in the district.
Bill to restrict topics in S.C. classrooms to have first Senate hearing
South Carolina's State House
S.C. House votes to reduce Comptroller’s salary to $1