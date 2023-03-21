Attorneys release statement on behalf of two kidnapped South Carolinians in Mexico

Two survivors of a deadly kidnapping in Mexico are being treated in a hospital.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorneys who represent the two South Carolinians who survived the kidnapping in Mexico released statement on behalf of their clients.

Eric Williams and Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee were traveling to Mexico with their friends for cosmetic surgery when the four were kidnapped by a drug cartel.

Two of their friends, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, did not survive.

The statement below was released by Harry M. Daniels LLC on behalf of their clients as they continue to recover:

“Over the past few weeks, Eric and Latavia have been through a nightmare the likes of which most of us can hardly believe. Now as they continue to recover from their physical and psychological injuries, we wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the unbelievable outpouring of concern and support. Every thought and prayer has been felt and they have mattered more than you could imagine. As we move forward, we ask for your continued support as we pursue every avenue seeking justice for Eric and Latavia and to hold those responsible for the deaths of Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown accountable.”

Harry M. Daniels LLC

