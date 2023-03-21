Convicted felon heads back to prison on weapon, drug charges

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a Joanna man with a lengthy criminal history is returning to prison after agents found drugs and guns during a scheduled home visit.

According to the office, 38-year-old Robert Lamont Goggins pleaded guilty on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, second offense and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a crime of violence. Officials said his criminal history goes back nearly two decades.

The solicitor said during a December 2021 home visit, probation agents found a handgun in an open drawer. They searched the room and found an additional handgun, rifle, pills of various types including heroin and amphetamine. Agents also found clear plastic bags, digital scales, a bag containing methamphetamines and a bag containing marijuana.

He was arrested and later sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“Robert Goggins is an individual who has demonstrated a complete disregard for his community, and we are pleased that he is headed back to prison where he belongs,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “I am proud of the work being done by our partners at SCDPPPS and will continue to fight alongside them to make sure repeat offenders like Robert Goggins are removed from our communities.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.