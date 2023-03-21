Woman injured following house fire in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was injured after a house fire occurred on Monday afternoon, according to the Anderson County fire department.

Anderson County dispatch said a call came in at 1 p.m. in reference a fire on Maple Drive.

According to the department, a woman was in the house, but she got out quickly with minor injuries. There were no other people in the house once crews reached the scene.

