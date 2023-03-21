Woman injured following house fire in Anderson Co.

Crews are responding to a house fire in Anderson County on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Crews are responding to a house fire in Anderson County on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was injured after a house fire occurred on Monday afternoon, according to the Anderson County fire department.

Anderson County dispatch said a call came in at 1 p.m. in reference a fire on Maple Drive.

According to the department, a woman was in the house, but she got out quickly with minor injuries. There were no other people in the house once crews reached the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Barley's to close
Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria to close down after 27 years
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Buster Murdaugh statement
‘This has gone on far too long’: Buster Murdaugh releases statement on Stephen Smith’s death

Latest News

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey coming to Greenville
generic first responder red light
Coroner called to wreck in Anderson
Phillip Cullen Burr, 40
Deputies searching for missing man in Rutherford Co.
Shawn Damon Anderson, 13
Deputies searching for missing teen in Laurens Co.