LIVE: Crews responding to house fire in Anderson County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch said crews are responding to a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 1 p.m. in reference a fire on Maple Drive.

Anderson County Fire said the call was dispatched with people entrapped, but the people were out of the home when they arrived on scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

