Deputies searching for missing teen in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Shawn Damon Anderson was last seen on Hanks Road at about 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said Anderson is five-feet-five inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair with curls on top.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call Laurens County dispatch at 864-984-2523.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.