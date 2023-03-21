Deputies searching for missing teen in Laurens Co.

Shawn Damon Anderson, 13
Shawn Damon Anderson, 13
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Shawn Damon Anderson was last seen on Hanks Road at about 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said Anderson is five-feet-five inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair with curls on top.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call Laurens County dispatch at 864-984-2523.

