Deputies searching for runaway teen in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Noemi Moss was last seen in her home at around midnight.

Moss is five-feet-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with brown, curly hair, brown eyes and glasses.

Deputies said she is likely wearing pink and white Nike Jordans with a gray backpack.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call 828-349-2600 or Det. Zari at 828-349-2076.

